Agra panchayat polls: BJP leader accuses district official of threatening him

A row has erupted in Agra district after a district administration official allegedly misbehaved with a local BJP leader on Tuesday and threatened him after he expressed concern about victorious panchayat poll candidates being made to wait for their certificates.

In a video of the purported incident, which has gone viral on social media, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Pushpraj Singh is heard telling BJP Mahanagar Adhyaksh for Agra, Bhanu Mahajan, “…Abhi bata de raha hun. Abhi maine bata diya, humse bade tum bhajpai nahi ho… [I am telling you that you are not a bigger BJP person than I am].”

Mahajan on Wednesday alleged Singh had misbehaved with him multiple times on Tuesday after he expressed his concern.

“The winning candidates had been standing at the collectorate waiting to get their certificates, but to no avail. The counting got over at 6 pm on Monday, then why were the candidates being made to wait till Tuesday afternoon? When I raised the issue and said that during Covid times, this is not a safe practice, the ADM got angry and misbehaved with me. The ADM also misbehaved with our party’s vice president Rahul Sagar. He told police officials not to let me enter the collectorate.”

Mahajan said he had lodged a complaint with the state BJP leadership and the chief minister’s office (CMO).

While Singh refused to talk to The Indian Express on the matter, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh was not available for comment. State BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said he had not been told about the dispute.