Agra needs Shivaji, not Mughals: Yogi Adityanath

Launching 88 development projects worth Rs 488 crore for Agra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at the previous governments saying their intention behind carrying out works in the city was different.

Referring to the previous Samajwadi Party government’s plan to build a museum in Agra, Adityanath said, “Earlier, work was done in Agra but the intention behind it was different. A tamasha (drama) was created here in the name of museum work. A Mughal museum was being built in Agra. We said the city needs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not Mughals. And we dedicated this museum in Agra to Shivaji.”

Addresing the ‘Prabbhudhjan Sammelan’ (intellectuals’ conference), the CM said, “Everyone has witnessed the changing face” of Agra that was known as “one of the dirtiest cities before 2017” and that the city will soon get metro rail project. In Agra, pollution was to the extent that the Supreme Court had to shut down all the industries. No new construction was taking place. All kinds of restrictions had to be imposed on the then government for promoting anarchy and disorder.”

Agra and its surrounding areas will be given preference in setting up of IT and electronics-related industries to provide employment to the youth, Adityanath said.

“Agra is now setting a new paradigm under the Smart City Mission. It has modern public transportation facilities. The construction of the metro system is underway. Metro rail facilities will be available by next one year,” he said.

It was decided that Agra and surrounding areas will be preferred for setting up industries related to IT and electronics when the Supreme Court took forward the process of bringing Agra under Taj Trapezium Zone keeping in mind high levels of pollution so that thousands of youths can get employment opportunities and Agra can grow further, Adityanath added.

Maintaining that his government provided a better environment of security in the state, the Chief Minister said that due to better law and order situation in UP, the mafias who used to spread fear among people were now begging for mercy.

Advertisement

“The mafia who used to commit organised crime earlier used to make life of the poor and businesspeople miserable. Now, the police have made their life miserable. The mafia is wandering the streets with placards hanging around their necks pleading for their lives and stating that they are willing to sell vegetables on carts,” he claimed.

Reiterating that the double-engine government was working not only for development but also for the convenience of the common man, the CM said that Agra is number one in the country in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“The government will provide housing to those who do not have housing and are eligible for it. For those who want to do business, the double-engine government is working to make ease of doing business even easier,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the CM said resolving people’s problems was his government’s priority and instructed officials to act swiftly to address their grievances. During Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, Adityanath heard the grievances of nearly 600 people and assured them of all possible support. The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily, he said.

—With PTI