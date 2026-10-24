EC declares voting in 3 booths of Agra Teachers’ MLC seat ‘void’, orders repolling

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday declared voting at three polling booths of the Agra Teachers’ MLC constituency as “void” over allegations of irregularities, and ordered repolling on Monday, October 26.

The voting for 11 Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Uttar Pradesh was held on Friday.

The order was issued hours after the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) sent a recommendation in this regard.

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The repolling at booth number 20 in Kheragarh tehsil, booth number 21 in Saiya kshetra panchayat and booth number 26 in Fatehabad kshetra panchayat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm.

During Friday’s voting, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his party candidates had alleged large-scale manipulation and voter intimidation at various polling stations.