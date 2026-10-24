EC declares voting in 3 booths of Agra Teachers’ MLC seat ‘void’, orders repolling

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday declared voting at three polling booths of the Agra Teachers’ MLC constituency as “void” over allegations of irregularities, and ordered repolling on Monday, October 26.
The voting for 11 Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Uttar Pradesh was held on Friday.
The order was issued hours after the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) sent a recommendation in this regard.
The repolling at booth number 20 in Kheragarh tehsil, booth number 21 in Saiya kshetra panchayat and booth number 26 in Fatehabad kshetra panchayat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm.
During Friday’s voting, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his party candidates had alleged large-scale manipulation and voter intimidation at various polling stations.
The ECI also directed the Agra Divisional Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the matter and fix the responsibility of those involved in the process, including police and polling officers. The inquiry report shall be sent to the Commission by Sunday, the ECI said.
In a letter to the CEO, the Election Commission also issued directions to ensure that those involved in any unlawful activities which may have caused the irregularities or lapses leading to the vitiation of the poll process are not deputed in the repolling.
According to a statement issued by the CEO’s office, the repollling was recommended on the basis of the report and recommendations of the returning officer of the Agra constituency.
On Saturday, SP state president Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the CEO, asking to take an immediate cognisance of the complaints of alleged booth capturing in the MLC elections in Amroha, Agra, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Gorakhpur and other districts.
He also demanded repolling in these districts and lodging of FIRs against those involved in the alleged booth capturing on the basis of the videos and complaints lodged by candidates and political parties.
He demanded that repollling should be held for all 11 MLC seats in 72 districts of the state, except Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao.
Pal alleged in the memorandum that the voting was influenced in the state by ministers, MPs and MLAs of the ruling party, with the ECI turning a blind eye to a large number of complaints lodged by the Samajwadi Party.
On Friday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who cast his vote at his native village Saifai in the Legislative Council’s Agra Graduates’ constituency, alleged that BJP workers indulged in fake voting and malpractices. To stop SP supporters going to cast their votes, the BJP had hired goons and corrupt officials with administration officials remaining mute spectators to it , he alleged. The BJP will try to resort to such practices in the coming Assembly elections as well, but people will defeat it by casting each and every vote against it, he claimed.
“It appears that the Election Commission officials have gone to sleep after taking sleeping pills. The EC continued to sit with its eyes closed over all these malpractices. The BJP should open a university for vote theft and run a course of at least three years in it for its workers,” the former chief minister said.