Agra lawyer offers Rs 50,000 reward for missing pet parrot, gets 1,000 leads

Advocate Sunil Singh said he has installed hoardings at about 10 prominent locations across Agra. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

An Agra-based lawyer’s search for his missing male pet parrot has drawn an extraordinary public response, with nearly 1,000 people contacting him after he announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to the bird’s safe return. Five days after the parrot disappeared, however, none of the leads has proved genuine.

The emotional appeal has prompted people from different places to reach out, while in several instances, people even arrived at the lawyer’s home carrying parrots they claimed were the missing bird. Each claim, however, was ruled out after the bird was identified as not being his beloved pet.

“Our parrot, whom we call Mau, has distinctive black markings on its wings and on the lower part of its beak. I ask anyone who believes they have found the bird to first send us its photographs and videos so that we can verify its identity,” said Sunil Singh, the Agra-based lawyer.