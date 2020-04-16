Covid-19: In 10 districts around Agra, massive search on for hospital contacts

The hospital stopped admissions and operations on April 6 as cases in the district rose. (Representational) The hospital stopped admissions and operations on April 6 as cases in the district rose. (Representational)

Officials in 10 districts close to Agra are on their toes after a private hospital emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus cases.

According to officials, more than 20 cases and two deaths in Agra district have been traced to Paras Hospital in the city after several medical officials, patients and their relatives tested positive in the last two weeks.

Agra has the highest number of cases in UP at 149.

The hospital stopped admissions and operations on April 6 as cases in the district rose. On Sunday, the District Magistrate issued an order asking the public to provide feedback on whether any person visited the hospital between March 22 and April 6. Approximately, 90 people who came in contact with the hospital officials hail from Agra and 10 other districts. The information has been passed on to police and administration that are carrying out intensive searches to prevent spread in their own districts.

“It’s an enormous exercise which involves local policemen, intelligence units, surveillance among other technical things. We have identified more than 30 such people in Agra who have been put under quarantine. The search is on for other people. We are hoping more will be identified soon”, said Bablu Kumar, SSP Agra.

According to officials, patients from Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Mathura among other places visit Agra in large numbers due to better health facilities. While the hospital has been sealed and sanitised, the lack of information about possible contacts can lead to more spread, officials said.

“It is a difficult task to keep track of all those who could have visited a hospital. But we have cross-checked entries and have prepared lists. The patients in the hospital prior to sealing have been divided into six different groups of isolation so that if one person is infected, others remain safe. We are hopeful that people will also come forward with information and help us contain the spread,” said Dr Mukesh Vats, CMO Agra.

