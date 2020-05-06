Agra has high infection & death rates, DM says situation better

Uttar Pradesh government has sealed clusters in 15 districts which have emerged as coronavirus hotspots in the state. (Express photo/File) Uttar Pradesh government has sealed clusters in 15 districts which have emerged as coronavirus hotspots in the state. (Express photo/File)

Even there has been a 60% jump in the number of coronavirus cases in Agra in last one week, the district administration has claimed that measures taken by it has been “effective” in keeping the infection low.

Till Tuesday, Agra, the worst-hit district by coronavirus in UP, reported 640 cases and 12 new infection.

Agra also has the highest death toll at 16 with a mortality rate of 2.5 percent, higher than the state average of 1.94%.

“The first COVID-19 infection was reported in Agra on March 2 when a family had returned from Italy and tested positive. Within three weeks, the tally in Agra touched 10. If one was to use five days as a doubling rate of coronavirus cases from March 2, when we reported the five cases, by April 28 the number of confirmed cases in Agra would have touched 20,480. This indicates the effectiveness of the measures taken by the district administration, health administration and police of Agra,” District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said, quoting an internal assessment report.

“Post lockdown, the national doubling rate of cases has been around 7.5 days. Even at that rate, the projected cases in Agra would have been around, 1280, which is around twice more than the existing figure. Based on Monday’s data, the doubling rate in Agra is pegged at more than 14 days which is slightly better than the national rate of 11.3 days. It also shows that the compound daily growth rate of COVID-19, based on the last seven days is 4.68 per cent in Agra and is declining. The compounded daily growth rate from March 2 till May 4 was 7.93 per cent. It also compares favourably with the national growth rate of around 9.5 per cent,” he added.

However, in last one week, the number of coronavirus cases in Agra has zoomed from 401 cases on April 28 to 640 by May 5. The last three days saw an addition of 90 new cases in Agra, while three other most-infected districts — Kanpur City, Lucknow and Saharanpur — have added 49, 9 and 3 new cases, respectively.

Taking into account Monday’s data, the test-positivity rate in Agra is more than 8 per cent, much higher compared to the overall state test-positivity rate of around 2.83 per cent. However, the silver lining is the rate of recovery which stands at close to 33 per cent with 208 patients (highest in the state) recovered so far.

Agra had reported less number of coronavirus cases after an initial surge, leading to the Centre showcasing its containment model. However, in the second half of April, the cases started to pile up steadily after the emergence of new virus clusters. The situation worsened as at least 112 infections were reported to have spread from five private hospitals or clinics in the district — Paras Hospital, SR Hospital, Sarthak Hospital, clinic of one Dr Patni and Synergy Hospital.

This was in addition to 35 cases reported from the SN Medical College, which is the main COVID-treatment facility in the district. Paras Hospital was alone linked to over 100 cases in Agra and neighbouring districts.

At present, the district has 41 hotspots after 14 hotspots were successfully closed, the DM said. “Massive and comprehensive cluster containment by mapping 1 km and 3 km radius of each epicentre is being undertaken thoroughly. The comprehensive containment strategy includes robust contact-tracing — from identification of the source of infection to finding the static location, developing comprehensive contact tree and area surveillance of epicentres. Other than that, various screening booths have been set up along with periodic mandatory fogging and mopping activities,” the DM added.

Meanwhile, the Central team of health experts, which is scheduled to visit the state to review the situation, will visit two more hotspot districts — Kanpur City and Saharanpur — besides Lucknow and Agra.

