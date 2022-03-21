Agra doctor says she got threat calls from murder convict, his family

Agra police have registered an FIR against a murder convict and his family members after a 40-year-old doctor alleged that she received ransom and death threat calls from them.

The doctor alleged that Sudhir Kumar Singh Bhadouria, currently lodged in Fatehgarh Central Jail, and his family members have threatened to circulate her “objectionable photographs” if she failed to pay them Rs 5 lakh.

The woman runs a nursing home in the city with her husband, who is also a doctor.

According to police, Sudhir’s brother, Mahesh Kumar Singh, and the doctor live in the same neigbourhood. “In 2018, Mahesh invited the doctor to his home for a party where she was allegedly given a drink laced with sedatives. After she fell unconscious, Mahesh allegedly clicked objectionable photographs of her,” said a police officer.