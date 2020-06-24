Row over Covid deaths: Agra DM tells Priyanka to contradict her tweet on death figures in 24 hrs

The Agra district magistrate has served a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking her to withdraw her statement within 24 hours. (File Photo) The Agra district magistrate has served a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking her to withdraw her statement within 24 hours. (File Photo)

Terming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark that 28 people died of Covid-19 in Agra in 48 hours “misleading and false”, the Agra district magistrate has served a notice to the Congress general secretary, asking her to withdraw her statement within 24 hours.

In a tweet tagged with a media report, Priyanka on Monday said, “Twenty-eight patients, admitted in 48 hours, died of coronavirus in Agra. How shameful this is for the UP government that they tried to suppressing the truth by propagating this model. Questions have been raised on government’s no test, no corona policy, but the government did not answer.”

An official said the tweet hinted that Agra saw 28 deaths in the last 48 hours, which was “misleading”.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she qualified her Monday’s remarks, saying that of the total 79 deaths in Agra, 35 per cent (28) were witnessed within 48 hours of admission to hospitals.

In an email sent to Priyanka, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said the claim could lead to fear and asked her to “contradict” her figures within 24 hours in the interest of people and those working to fight the disease.

“In public interest, contradict this information in 24 hours so that all the citizens and officers get the right information and morale of those engaged in fighting the pandemic is not affected,” read the notice.

“However, the truth is that in past 109 days, 1,139 cases have come and 79 people have died,” the notice said, adding that the claim of 28 deaths is false and without any base.

Priyanka tweeted on Tuesday and alleged that the Covid death rate in Agra is higher than Delhi and Mumbai. She also wrote that the death rate in Agra is 6.8 per cent.

“The death rate in Agra is frightening. One out of every 15 coronavirus patients has died. Here, of the total 79 deaths, 28 occurred within 48 hours of admission which shows negligence. Chief Minister, please reveal the inquiry report to the people within 48 hours,” she wrote in another tweet in Hindi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, another senior government official said, “We do not want to get into this, but the main purpose was to clarify that 28 deaths have not taken place in 48 hours. Priyanka Gandhi has also clarified it in her fresh tweet. While the death rate is high in Agra, we are collectively working towards finding out the reasons but we want to work without being dragged into the politics.”

