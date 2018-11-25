Agra ‘Custodial death’: Police seek expert help to see if injuries caused death

A day after all officers at the Sikandara police station in Agra were booked for the death of a 32-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up by the cops, Agra police is seeking expert advice from doctors if the injuries found on his body could have caused myocardial infarction (heart attack), which according to the postmortem report is the cause of the death.

The postmortem report of the victim had on Friday mentioned that there were injury marks on the shoulders and arms of the victim, Hemant Kumar. As per a police complaint registered by Kumar’s mother Reenu Lata, he was allegedly beaten up at the police station in front of her on Thursday, causing his death. Kumar was brought to the police station after his neighbour Anshul accused him of stealing jewellery from his house in Gailana Road locality.

The FIR for murder was registered Friday against Anshul, his associate Vivek and the entire Sikandara police station officials.

Following a primary report by Hariparvat circle officer (CO) Abhishek, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak suspended police station in-charge Rishipal Singh, sub-inspector Tejveer, who was functioning as the day officer on that day, and sub-inspector Anuj Sirohi, who was looking into the theft allegation. A departmental action has also been ordered against the three cops. Anshul and Vivek are absconding, police said.

“Though the postmortem report of the victim has confirmed myocardial infarction (heart attack) as the cause of death, a possibility that the heart attack was caused by the beating could not be ruled out. For this we need to take expert advice if the injuries are enough to cause this, though in my personal opinion the injuries are not that deep,” SSP Pathak said.

“We also need to keep in mind that the victim was beaten up by Anshul and Vivek before he was handed over to the police by them. We have registered the FIR based on the complaint of victim’s mother. It also has to be investigated that the wounds were caused by the alleged beating of the policemen or of the other two accused,” he added.

The official assured that proper criminal action would be taken against the police officials if they are is found responsible for the death.