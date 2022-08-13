Agra: Construction work begins on Atal Residential School in Fatehpur Sikri

TO PROVIDE residential schooling facility to the children of registered labourers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh labour department has started the construction of Atal Residential School in Fatehpur Sikri area of Agra with an investment of Rs 71.15 crore. The residential school, which would be built with the capacity to accommodate 1,000 children, is expected to be completed by October this year.

Atal Residential schools are to be built in each of 18 divisions of the state and the initial allocation for the same was made in the annual budget.

These schools are to be built on the lines of Navyadaya Schools and will aim at bringing the children of labourers into mainstream schooling.

The target is to start classes at the school in Agra from the coming academic session (in 2023) and the school would accommodate children of “construction labourers” aged between 6 and 14 years in classes from primary to secondary.

These students would be selected on the basis of counselling and their admission would be taken for the 2023 academic year. The school would have four full-time teachers, three part time teachers, one warden, one accountant, four gatekeepers or peon, one cook and one assistant cook. The school would have five room, one for teachers, one for office, three to be used for teaching of students.

While the labour department is the nodal department for management of these schools, Assistant Labour Commissioner of Agra Division, Diptiman Bhatt informed that construction of the school has been given to public works department and that 90 per cent of the construction has been completed.

Apart from Agra, the districts, which have been selected for opening of schools in each division include Lalitpur of Jhansi Division, Gonda of Devipatan Division, Azamgarh of Azamgarh Division, Bulandshahr of Meerut Division, Lucknow of Lucknow Division, Kanpur in Kanpur Division, Prayagraj in Prayagraj Division.

Muzaffarnagar has been chosen for Saharanpur Division, Sanbhadra in Mirzapur Division, Basti in Basti Division, Aligarh in Aligarh, while Ayodhya in Ayodhya Division.

Meanwhile, Banda has been chosen in Chitrakoot division, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi in their respective divisions to open Atal Residential Schools for children of labourers. Apart from the education and food, school dress and other facilities would also be provided by the school to the students.