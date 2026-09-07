Baby dies after 2-hour ambulance delay in Agra — because of a pothole

The ambulance that the family called from Community Health Centre got stuck in a pothole, and two hours to pull the vehicle out with the help of a tractor. (Screengrab from the viral video/ Enhanced with AI)

Nidhi Singh, 22, went into labour around 1 am on September 2.

Her family in Agra dialled the emergency number, requesting an ambulance to take her to the Community Health Centre (CHC), around 9 km from their home in Garhwar village.

But the ambulance got stuck in a pothole about 2 km from Nidhi’s home. It took Nidhi’s husband Parvendra Bhadouria, 25, and villagers nearly two hours to pull the vehicle out with a tractor.

Nidhi was eventually taken to a private hospital and delivered at 5 am — but the baby had died.

The incident came to light on Sunday, after a purported video showing the ambulance being dragged out of the pothole went viral on social media.