Fugitive of 27 years wanted for killing 2 cops cut off all contact with Agra family, assumed new identity

He evaded arrest for 27 years by assuming a new identity in Madhya Pradesh, cutting off all contact with his Agra-based family who eventually presumed him to be dead.

The decades-long hunt for Bhura, now 48, wanted for killing two police constables in 1999, ended on Saturday with his arrest from Bhopal district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team travelled to Bhopal last week and placed the suspect, who had assumed the name Jamil, under surveillance for several days, officials said.

He lived along with his wife and son, they added.

“After an extensive search to track him down, we established his real identity. During interrogation, he admitted he is Bhura,” said Aditya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Agra.