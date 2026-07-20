Fugitive of 27 years wanted for killing 2 cops cut off all contact with Agra family, assumed new identity

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He evaded arrest for 27 years by assuming a new identity in Madhya Pradesh, cutting off all contact with his Agra-based family who eventually presumed him to be dead.
The decades-long hunt for Bhura, now 48, wanted for killing two police constables in 1999, ended on Saturday with his arrest from Bhopal district, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team travelled to Bhopal last week and placed the suspect, who had assumed the name Jamil, under surveillance for several days, officials said.
He lived along with his wife and son, they added.
“After an extensive search to track him down, we established his real identity. During interrogation, he admitted he is Bhura,” said Aditya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Agra.
The DCP said police would seek his remand for further questioning, as they are still trying to recover one of the three rifles allegedly looted during an attack on police personnel in 1999.
Two of the firearms were recovered during the course of the investigation, he added.
Bhura never contacted his family nor visited them during this period, police added.
Though Bhura initially denied that he was the fugitive the police were searching for, he caved in after prolonged interrogation, the officials said.
According to police, Bhura told during questioning that he had been a member of the Ramesh Kushwaha gang. In 1999, he and four other gang members, including Ramesh Kushwaha and Dhadhu, travelled to Agra in a jeep to carry out robberies and dacoities, they added.
The gang spotted three police personnel with service rifles warming themselves around a fire near Nagla Kamal crossing, the officials said, adding the criminals decided to snatch the firearms.
The gang members opened fire at the police personnel, killing two constables, before fleeing in a vehicle with the looted weapons, it was claimed.
Two of the alleged criminals involved in the crime were gunned down while five others are serving life imprisonment in the case.
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