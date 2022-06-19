Agnipath recruitment Scheme: Protests continue in UP, vehicles torched

PROTESTS AGAINST the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme continued on Saturday, with agitators indulging in arson and stone-pelting in eastern UP districts. Protesters pelted stones at police teams and roadways buses and set on fire a bus and two other vehicles. Several policemen and commuters

were injured in the violence, sources said.

In Jaunpur district, hundreds of protesters reached Lala Bazaar under Sikrara police limits. They damaged UP Roadways buses passing through the area and private vehicles parked on the road. Agitators later set ablaze a bus and two motorcycles belonging to police personnel.

When a police team reached the spot and used mild force to disperse the crowd, protesters allegedly started pelting stones on cops. Several policemen were injured, police said.

Senior police officers, including Inspector General (IG), Varanasi Range, K Satya Narayan, reached the spot.

The situation was brought under control after additional police force arrived.

IG Satya Narayan told mediapersons that strict action would be taken against the accused and raids are on to trace them. If needed, Gangster Act may also be imposed against the accused persons, he added

In Mirzapur’s Pathraiya area, agitators pelted stones on a government bus going to Kanpur. A few passengers were also injured. The police used force to disperse the crowd.

In Chandauli district, protesters pelted stones at a railway station and also at a railway crossing during agitation. A video of protesters purportedly seen pelting stones at a railway crossing surfaced on social media.

Protests were also reported in several other parts of the state but these were mostly peaceful. In some places, road and highways were blocked by protesters, throwing traffic out of gear. The matter was resolved after police dispersed the crowd.

Protests were witnessed in several districts including Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Kannauj, Bareilly, Varanasi and Jalaun. Protesters handed over memorandums addressed to the government and the President to the officials concerned.

In Kushinagar, the police detained senior Congress leader and former MLA Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ for taking part in a protest. He was later released, Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said.

Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, Sanjai Kumar said protesters broke a windshield of the bus. He denied that any passenger suffered injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Chiranjib Mukherjee said protesters broke a barrier at a railway crossing.

Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Ajay Kumar Sahni said protests turned violent at two places – Lala Bazaar and Badlapur area of the district. He added that 41 persons, including a village pradhan, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh police have decided to release pictures of suspects involved in Friday’s violence. As many as four separate FIRs have been registered.

A total of 29 cases have been registered in 12 districts of the state where protests turned violent in the past three days. Of this, the maximum – seven cases – are registered in Jaunpur while four cases each were registered in Aligarh, Mathura and Varanasi.

The police have arrested 340 persons in the past three days. Among the arrested persons, 145 were booked for breach of peace, officers said.