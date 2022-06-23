Agnipath Protests: Ensure peace, UP Police tells coaching centres

The Uttar Pradesh Police has started issuing notices to coaching institutes imparting training to youth for joining the Army to ensure that peace is maintained and their involvement is not found in any act leading to disturbance of law and order.

This comes in the wake of the arrest of 11 directors of coaching institutes in Aligarh for allegedly instigating youth to protest against the Central government’s new military recruitment scheme Agnipath.

In some districts, notices have been issued to the institutes under sections 107 and 116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Under these sections, people seen as possible threats to peace are asked to give sureties and bonds for maintaining law and order.

Since the arrests in Aligarh, the police have started the process of compiling details of institutes imparting training to army aspirants. The police have identified 1,316 institutes across the districts since protests started against the scheme on June 16.

The Ballia police have identified 66 small and big coaching institutes in the district.

“Notices under sections 107 and 116 of the CrPC have been sent to around 30 institutes, and the process to send the same to others is on,” Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Raj Karan Nayyar told The Indian Express.

In Agra, notices have been sent to the owners of 33 institutes. Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Sudhir Kumar Singh said the coaching centres’ owners have been warned not to indulge in any act that endangers peace.

In Mathura district, 40 coaching institutes have been served notices to ensure peace while the Deoria police have reportedly asked the owners of institutes to ensure that no one is found involved in anti-social activities.

In Chandauli, the police held a meeting with owners of coaching institutes and asked them to tell their students to maintain peace. The Aligarh police too are planning to send notices to coaching institutes to ensure peace is maintained.

Last Friday, protests broke out across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh against the Agnipath scheme and took a violent turn in many places. Till Tuesday, the number of arrests in connection with the Agnipath protest crossed reached 1,120 with 618 booked for breach of peace. A total of 64 FIRs have been registered, with a maximum of 11 in Jaunpur, followed by nine cases in Varanasi and six in Aligarh.

The government has already said that it will recover damages for the destruction caused to public and private properties by the protesters during the protests.