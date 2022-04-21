After Yogi’s directive on loudspeakers, processions, police send out alerts

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the sound of microphones does not go out of the premises where they are installed and to take affidavits from the organisers of events for ensuring peace and harmony, police authorities have started sensitising the stakeholders.

Alerts are being sent to marriage halls as well as religious places, urging them to follow the guidelines, citing the Supreme Court order on use of loudspeakers.

District authorities are also meeting top religious leaders and managers of the installations concerned, asking them to follow the directive.

“We are adopting the dialogue approach with the religious leaders and making them aware of the SC order. The idea is to ensure that the directions in this regard are implemented. We are regularly in touch with the leaders of all faiths,” said DK Thakur, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow.

“Each DCP is holding meetings with religious leaders, and people from civil society, officials of municipal corporations, etc,” said Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow.

He further said that the idea was to ensure that public didn’t get disturbed. “No new microphones, functions, stages will be permitted,” he added.

In Lucknow, the move holds significance as after about two years of Covid curbs, a procession will come out on the 19th day of Ramzan, especially in the old city, in which officials expect a participation of over 15,000

individuals. Though, loudspeakers are not used in the procession, the main focus of the police is to ensure that it ends peacefully.

Ahead of the festivals like Eid and Akshya Trithiya, the CM on Monday had said that everyone has freedom to follow his or her religious ideology and can even use microphones, but the sound should not cause inconvenience to others. He had directed officials not to allow new microphones, and ensure that before granting permission for processions, affidavits be taken from organisers to ensure peace.