After Yogi’s direction, Lucknow municipality to employ beggars based on qualification

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed municipal officers to identify and rehabilitate beggars in the state capital, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to provide them with employment opportunities based upon their educational qualifications, ANI reported.

The move is being seen as an attempt to improve the ease of living of the beggars.

“Based on their educational qualifications, beggars will be given employment. We will also try to rehabilitate the street children,” Lucknow Municipal Corporation Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi told ANI.

He further said physically handicapped beggars would be put in shelter homes and the rest would be assigned different civic duties.

Adityanath had directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to identify the beggars in the capital city and move them to shelter homes.

Once recruited, the beggars will be given work related to door-to-door collection among other duties. “The duties given to beggars will include collecting user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from the households in the city. Some of them will be assigned to do daily sanitation work as well,” Tripathi added.

The Corporation has begun the process of collecting information and details of the beggars following which a report will be prepared for further action.