After tie-up with Rajbhar, allegations of election tickets for money were levelled: SP

Hitting out at the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) days after their ties snapped, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that “after an alliance with Rajbhar the allegations of election tickets for money were levelled for the first time on an alliance of the SP”.

The former UP chief minister also said that the BJP is “pursuing a divide and rule policy by using agencies like ED to keep the Opposition apart” and said it could be the reason behind the split in the ties in UP, too.

Speaking in Varanasi on his way to Jaunpur for a party event, Akhilesh said, “The SP has been forming alliances for a long time. Since the time of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), we have been forming alliances. But have never been accused of giving election tickets for money. But when we allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar Ji, these allegations were levelled against the alliance that money was taken for tickets. If he wants to go with the BJP, he can. It is the BJP’s work to divide and rule. The divide and rule policy is not just about dividing people into lines of religion and castes. I had said this in the Assembly, too, that the divide and rule policy also seeks to divide the Opposition and keep them in fear. It is possible that there was pressure (on Rajbhar) from BJP. You saw what happened in Maharashtra, MP and Bengal. You are seeing it in Delhi…Congress’s biggest leader…could anyone have imagined that she would be called by ED? If ED is calling her, the BJP is giving the message that if one speaks against them, they will be called too. It could be a reason behind the split in the alliance in UP.”

The SP had on Saturday said Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSP-L) chief Shivpal- Yadav were “free to go wherever they expect to get more respect”. The SBSP’s ties with the SP got strained after Rajbhar’s party cross-voted in support of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential polls, which she won.

Asked about Rajbhar’s AC room jibe, Akhilesh said, “I have been in politics for 22 years, and I think the ‘atma’ (spirit) of another party has entered into him. You must know about black magic in villages. He needs to be cleansed. He has been given security because whoever makes BJP happy is given security and can roam freely.” After the SP’s defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Rajbhar had advised Akhilesh to go among the people and “not do politics from an air-conditioned room”.

Taking about Shivpal, the SP chief said, “He was my ‘chacha’ (uncle) and would remain to be. But, if he feels that I am not giving him respect, then he is free to join any party or form any kind of alliance. The best thing, however, will be if he works for his party. He should work for the Backwards, Dalits and minorities. The voices of Lohia Ji should be raised,” said Akhilesh. He also hit out at the Centre over inflation, saying: “There is only one way to control inflation: remove BJP, and inflation will go. You are the people of Varanasi. If one wants to offer milk to Bhole Baba, they have to pay tax – GST. It’s the BJP which has imposed a tax on offering milk to Bhole Baba. Janmashtmi is coming, and they have imposed taxes.”