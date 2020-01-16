After sparking row with ‘will bury alive’ remark, BJP leader complains of getting threat calls

Raghuraj Singh Raghuraj Singh

BJP LEADER Raghuraj Singh, who sparked a controversy by saying that those raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be “buried alive”, has got an FIR registered, alleging that he has received threat calls.

Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday. No arrests have been made yet.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Raghuraj Singh claimed that he got multiple “threat calls” from an international number on his cellphone while he was in Lucknow.

“The anonymous caller threatened to dig graves of mine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The caller also threatened that he would target me using a bomb within a week and claimed that all plans have been made,” Singh alleged.

“Of the total five calls, I received three. Each time, the threats were same,” claimed Singh.

Singh said he has sent applications with details of the threats to senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Home), UP Director General of Police, office of Lucknow police commissioner, DIG and SSP Aligarh. He also filed a complaint at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

“In the application, I have also requested the officials to upgrade my security cover as there is threat to my life,” said Singh.

When contacted, Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station (Lucknow), Dhirendra Pratap Kushwaha said Raghuraj Singh’s complaint was received and an FIR was registered.

Meanwhile, AIMIM state youth general secretary Syed Nazim Ali, who claimed to have approached the police to get an FIR lodged into the “objectionable” remark made by Raghuraj Singh, has now decided to approach the court requesting direction for registering of the case. Ali, who is Aligarh-based, alleged that the police had not registered his complaint yet.

SSP Aligarh, Akash Kulhary said, “No one came to me to lodge a complaint against Raghuraj Singh.”

He confirmed that two police gunners have been provided to Raghuraj Singh.

In a video that went viral, Singh, Chairman of the State Advisory Committee in Labour Department, was seen speaking at a rally in Aligarh on Sunday and puportedly saying, “If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive.”

When contacted on Sunday, Singh, who hails from Aligarh, had said, “I made the statement in reference to protests in AMU in which slogans were raised referring to the PM and the CM —that their graves will be dug on the AMU ground. These statements were raised by AMU students and outsiders. I was replying to their slogans (at Sunday’s rally).”

