After SP, NISHAD Party eyes to connect with Gurjar voters at April 5 Noida rally

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the party won six Assembly seats in the state but failed to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a public meeting in Gurjar-dominated Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Dadri tehsil, the NISHAD Party is set to organise a Gurjar Kashyap Nishad Ekta Mahasammelan in Noida on April 5, in an attempt to bring Gurjar voters close to the party’s vote base.

The NISHAD Party, an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, is a part of the government in the state.

Besides attempting to connect with the Gurjar votes, the NISHAD Party also intends to use the rally to reiterate its demand for including Nishads in Scheduled Caste (SC) category in Uttar Pradesh and the issuance of SC certificates like the community gets in Delhi, it is learnt.