After Sotiganj crackdown, Meerut zone told to keep tab on illegal auto parts trade

From helping scrap dealers in Sotiganj get loans for setting up legal businesses to ensuring that these dealers do not migrate to other districts following a crackdown on the sale of illegal automobile parts in the market, the Meerut police along with top zonal officers are working on an extensive plan to help these dealers get a new start.

Starting July this year, the government launched a crackdown on Sotiganj which had become infamous as a hub of illegal spare automobile parts. Meerut zonal police slapped charges against more than 50 people, two of the biggest accused have been put in jail, and nearly 100 shops sent fresh notices. .

Additional Director General (Meerut Zone) Rajiv Sabharwal has issued instructions to police chiefs of all eight districts of the zone to ensure that these scrap dealers do not shift their base to other towns and start selling illegal automobile parts and has asked them to personally monitor the issue.

The Meerut Zone comprises eight districts — Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

“It will not be easy for scrap dealers to shift to other places because there will be few takers for stolen auto parts. Over the the past three to four decades, Sotiganj had become a brand in north India by offering easy and pocket-friendly access to stolen parts of vehicles. But now we have ensured that none of the scrap dealers can sell illegal automobile parts. The message that Sotiganj market is no longer a market for stolen auto parts is loud and clear. But, we are not leaving anything to chance,” Meerut SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

“We will help scrap dealers who are ready to switch their profession. The Meerut police will be in touch with the district administration for arranging loans for those who are willing to give up their illegal business and start a new one. If others harass them, Meerut police will also provide them protection,” said Suraj Rai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut.