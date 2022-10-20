After quitting Congress for SP, Imran Masood now joins BSP

Over nine months after he left Congress to join the SP, former MLA Imran Masood Wednesday quit the Akhilesh Yadav-led party to join the BSP. He joined the party in the presence of BSP chief Mayawati, who also announced his appointment as the coordinator for her party’s western UP unit.

The development comes at a time when the BSP is eying to wrest Muslim votes from other parties ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The SP had not given either Masood or any of his associates a ticket in the 2022 Assembly polls. Also, he was not given any position in the party. He was probably upset over that. During elections, he had not worked honestly to support SP candidates.” Chaudhary said Masood has lost his influence in western UP and hence his decision to quit SP will not affect the party’s chances in the region.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, “Imran Masood is a well-known name in the politics of UP and specially western UP. With his close associates, he met me today, quit Samajwadi Party and joined BSP with a promise to work with good intention and full strength.”

Appointing Masood coordinator of party’s western UP unit, she said Masood’s entry into her party ahead of the urban local body polls indicates that the Muslim community believes that they need only BSP, not the SP, for “liberation from BJP’s hateful politics”.

In the 2022 Assembly election, the BSP had fielded 88 Muslim candidates whereas the SP in alliance with RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and other regional parties had fielded 61 candidates from the community across 403 seats. While 30 Muslim candidates from SP won in the election, two from RLD and one from SBSP were also elected.

Masood is the nephew of former MP Rasheed Masood. He won his first Assembly polls in 2007 from Muzaffarabad as an Independent.

In 2017 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he lost to BJP and BSP candidates, respectively.