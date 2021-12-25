After protests, UP govt says will recruit teaching candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that the candidates protesting against the discrepancies in the recruitment process for the reserved category in the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers will be recruited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met a delegation of protesting students in Lucknow and had directed basic education department officials to find a “swift and fair” solution.

The candidates were protesting against alleged discrepancies in the recruitment process under the reserved category. UP minister Satish Dwivedi said, “In the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the basic education department, candidates were repeatedly complaining about discrepancies… After giving thought to this demand and research, it was seen that some candidates from the reserved category were left out.” The minister said those affected will be admitted. “The process will start today,” he said.