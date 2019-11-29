After Pragya row: Godse was not a terrorist, made a mistake, says BJP MLA

“Godse committed a mistake. He should have not killed patriot Gandhi ji,” he added, using the Hindi word “bhool” for “mistake”. “Godse committed a mistake. He should have not killed patriot Gandhi ji,” he added, using the Hindi word “bhool” for “mistake”.

Amid BJP’s attempt to distance itself from MP Pragya Thakur’s comment in praise of Mahtama Gandhi’s assassin, a party MLA here said Nathuram Godse had committed a mistake, but he was not a terrorist.

“Godse was not a terrorist. Those who are involved in anti-national activities are terrorists,” Ballia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters on Thursday.

“Godse committed a mistake. He should have not killed patriot Gandhi ji,” he added, using the Hindi word “bhool” for “mistake”.

Asked whether Godse was a patriot, the MLA did not reply.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja’s narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Amid opposition protests over the comment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that his party condemns any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi’s killer as a patriot.

The BJP has barred Thakur from attending its parliamentary party meeting in the current Parliament session and removed her from the consultative committee on defence. “The statement by Thakur is condemnable. The BJP never supports such statement,” BJP working president J P Nadda told reporters.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App