After over a year, Adityanath resumes ‘Janta Darshan’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday resumed “Janta Darshan [meetings with people]” at his official residence here after more than one-and-a-half years. The meetings had been discontinued after the Covid pandemic began last year, but the state administration decided to restart it with the Assembly elections a few months away.

At the meetings, the chief minister personally listens to the grievances of people from different parts of the state. All Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing face masks were followed, according to officials.

Sources said about 350 applications were received, most of them personally by Adityanath, at the “Janta Darshan” on Monday. The applications were later handed over to the officials concerned.

A senior officer said, “The system was discontinued during the Covid pandemic and instead these applications were received through posts, e-mails at the chief minister’s residence and there was a tracking mechanism that was developed to address them as well. However, as cases have drastically come down and vaccination has been undertaken at a large scale, it was decided to resume this system as well along with other things. About 350 applications were received today.”

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the government had set up helpline numbers along with an online tracking system. Though the chief minister held “Janta Darshan” in Gorakhpur, it was not organised here.

The government official said 400 applications were received on an average every day, except Saturdays and Sundays, at the pre-pandemic “Janta Darshans” at the chief minister’s residence.