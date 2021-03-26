After Noida & Lucknow, UP cabinet nod to make Kanpur and Varanasi police commissionerate

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

More than a year after introducing the police commissionerate system in Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) districts, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to change two more cities – Kanpur and Varanasi – into police commissionerate.

Officials said the decision was taken following “positive results” from Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar districts after they were changed into police commissionerates.

“Based on the trials in the two cities, it has been decided to introduce police commissionerate system in Kanpur and Varanasi as well. While Kanpur is one of the biggest cities, Varanasi is also significant city of the state, and therefore, it has been decided to introduce the police commissionerate system in these two cities as well,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

According to him, among the positive fallout of the commissionerate system in Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar has been a “drastic fall in crime rate”.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

In January last year, the UP government had implemented the commissionerate system for Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, and posted Additional Director General Rank-level officers as police commissioners. Besides it, these cities will have Joint Police Commissioner, Deputy

Commissioners of Police along with an SP rank official for control of crime against women and another for traffic.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing. The move is seen as a step towards extending police reforms in the state.

Sources said that Kanpur was chosen to come under police commissionerate system in the first phase itself. However, due to its population, it was decided to first introduce the system in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Notably, Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a government release, Kanpur commissionerate will have 34 police stations, while Kanpur (outer) will have 11 police stations.

In Varanasi commissionerate, there will be 18 police stations including one each for women and tourists, while Varanasi (rural) will have 10 police station, officials said.

In this system, police commissioners will have executive magisterial powers as defined in Section 58 and Chapter 8 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Chapter 10 (maintaining public order and peace).

