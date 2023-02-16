scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
After Nepal, stones from Mysuru reach Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The stones  from Myrsuru have been stored in the Ramsevakppuram workshop and will be screened by sculptors.  For years, stones brought from various parts of the country for the construction of the Ram Temple complex are being stored in Ramsevakpuram.

Ayodhya Ram temple, Ram temple, Mysuru, Nepal, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, models sculpted with earthen soil would be prepared for the idol of Ram Lalla.

Weeks after two ‘shaligram’ stones were brought to Ayodhya from Nepal for the construction of the Ram Temple, two more stones reached the temple town on Tuesday from Karnataka’s Mysuru for sculpting the idol of Ram lalla.

The stones  from Myrsuru have been stored in the Ramsevakppuram workshop and will be screened by sculptors.  For years, stones brought from various parts of the country for the construction of the Ram Temple complex are being stored in Ramsevakpuram. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, around 10 shilas (stones) will be collected from a few more locations across the country and will be screened scientifically.

“The stones will be analysed as per “murti shashtra” before being selected for sculpting the idol of Ram lalla. Also, it will be ensured that the selected stones do not have any metal comptent,” said a trust member.  According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, models sculpted with earthen soil would be prepared for the idol of Ram Lalla.

