Lucknow: After MP intervenes, police begin probe into Thai woman’s death

The police said as per the preliminary inquiry, Piyathida Wichapornsakul came to India in April and flew to Lucknow around April 28. She was admitted to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

Following the intervention of a Rajya Sabha MP, the Lucknow police on Sunday started an inquiry into the death of a 41-year-old woman from Thailand who succumbed to Covid-19 in a hospital here on May 3. The police cremated the woman’s body two days later in the presence of one of her acquaintances.

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur ordered the investigation after parliamentarian Sanjay Seth met him and sought a detailed inquiry into the woman’s death. “A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Lucknow, has begun an inquiry into the death of a woman from Thailand who died of corona infection. Statements of people connected are being recorded. The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” Thakur added.

After coming to know about her death, the Lucknow Police contacted the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi. On the embassy’s instructions, the police went ahead with her last rites in the presence of one of her acquaintances. Police said Wichapornsakul had visited Lucknow earlier too.