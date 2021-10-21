After meet with Akhilesh, Rajbhar announces party alliance with SP

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will ally with Samajwadi Party in next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh even if it does not get a single seat to contest, its president Om Prakash Rajbhar announced on Wednesday.

Rajbhar, a former ally of the BJP who served in the Yogi Adityanath government until 2019, made the announcement shortly after a meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Confirming the alliance, the SP tweeted, “Samajwadi Party and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party will jointly fight for deprived, oppressed, backwards, Dalits, women, farmers, youths and other weaker sections. SP and SBSP have come together, BJP is wiped out in UP.”

The SBSP’s support base largely comprises backward castes, which account for more than 20% of the population in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Rajbhar community constitutes 3% of the state population, with presence in nearly 125 Assembly seats.

Rajbhar told reporters that at the meeting with Akhilesh, he discussed issues of caste census, electricity and free medical facilities. They also discussed how the BJP was resorting to politics of hate by raising Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan issues, he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav said the SP and constituents of the Morcha should contest the elections together,” said Rajbhar, referring to Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of more than 10 regional political outfits that he heads. Rajbhar said he has invited Akhilesh to a meet of backward communities organised by the Morcha in Mau district on October 27.

On seat-sharing arrangements, he said, “We have joined hands to finish the BJP and remove it from power. There is no seat-sharing dispute. Discussion on seat sharing will be done after the October 27 mahapanchayat.”

In the last assembly elections in 2017, when it was an ally of the BJP, the SBSP won four of the eight seats it contested. Rajbhar, who was elected from Zahoorabad, joined the Cabinet as backward classes welfare minister. But after a protracted tussle between both parties, he was dropped from the Cabinet in May 2019, a day after polling for Lok Sabha ended in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar broke away from the BJP, accusing the government of not meeting his demands of quota within quota for OBCs and inclusion of 17 most backward castes in SC

category.