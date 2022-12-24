scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

After international tours, Uttar Pradesh govt looks to domestic shores to draw investors

Government officials said state ministers and senior officials would tour seven cities – Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata – to attract investment from domestic companies and entrepreneurs.

Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ presents a report on his visit to three countries to CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. Express
After organising roadshows in 16 countries in the span of a fortnight to draw investment for the Global Investors Summit, Uttar Pradesh government would now organise similar events across the country to highlight the state’s potential as an ideal investment decision. The Global Investors Summit would be organised in February next year.

The state government had set a target of drawing investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit. "The delegations were able to draw investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore through the roadshows organised in 16 countries. The government is hoping to cover the remaining investment from domestic industries," officials said.

The government has decided that this time it would be primarily Ministers of State who would be shouldering the responsibility of these roadshows and would apprise potential investors about how Uttar Pradesh has changed over the past five years – be it in terms of new policies or action against crime and corruption.

“We would be touring prominent cities of the country like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai during the roadshows and the plan is being given a final shape. We would try to compress these tours in such a manner to ensure maximum reach,” said a senior government officer.

Officials added that the delegations of ministers and officials are being given specific “focus areas” for each state to draw more investment. The seminars and meetings conducted in Ahmedabad would focus on the city’s textiles, manufacturing, energy, food, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries, while Delhi’s focus areas would be food and agriculture, electric mobility, defence and aerospace.

In Mumbai, a delegation of Uttar Pradesh government plans to draw investment from sectors like banking, films, infrastructure, food and agriculture. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the focus sectors for the roadshows would be IT, electronics, manufacturing and biotechnology. In Kolkata, the focus areas would be primarily food processing and manufacturing.

The government aims to attract more investment from IT, electronics, manufacturing and energy sectors in Hyderabad. In Chennai, the assigned focus sectors are defence, automobiles, engineering and manufacturing.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set January 15 as the deadline to wrap up the domestic roadshows, sources said that it would difficult to meet the deadline given the different routes of the teams and the fact that their itineraries are yet to be finalised. “Even the Global Investors Summit of Madhya Pradesh is slated to be held in January and many domestic entrepreneurs would be busy in the event. Then, the government is also focusing on the World Economic Forum meet in Davos which starts from January 16. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be participating in the summit. Thus, these domestic tours are likely to be completed by January-end,” said the source.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:32:49 am
