After forensic report of Aligarh woman found dead in train confirms rape, 4 held

AFTER a forensic report confirmed that a 23-year-old woman, who was found dead inside a train in Sambhal in June this year, was sexually assaulted, UP Police has arrested four persons, including a police constable, who were allegedly in touch with her.

“We received the report of the woman’s vaginal swab last week and it confirmed sexual intercourse. We have now invoked the rape charge in the case,” said Circle Officer (Moradabad) Devi Dayal, adding the post-mortem report concluded that she died of strangulation. The 23-year-old woman, who worked at a private firm in Bareilly, hails from Aligarh.

“In the preliminary inquiry, we found that the woman was in regular touch with four persons. All four, including the police constable, have been arrested for rape. We will move court seeking permission for DNA profile of all the four accused. We are yet to trace the person, who allegedly killed the girl,” the Circle Officer said, adding that they identified the four persons after scrutinising the call record of the woman’s cellphone.

The other three accused are a Bareilly-based carpenter and two colleagues of the woman. According to police, the woman’s body was found by a team of Government Railway Police from inside a compartment for disabled passengers aboard an Aligarh-Bareilly passenger train on June 29 when the train reached Chandausi railway station in Sambhal district. The body was identified from the articles recovered from her.

The body was sent for autopsy, which was done by a panel of doctors. The post-mortem report stated that she died by strangulation. Minor injuries were also found on her hands and legs. Her vaginal swab was sent for examination.

A case was filed against unknown persons on charges of murder at Chandausi railway police station. After the family of the woman raised suspicion about four persons with whom she was in regular touch, police verified the allegations.

“We suspect that the woman was murdered inside the train,” said the officer.