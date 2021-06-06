After FIR, Etah family of ‘missing’ BDC member wants case withdrawn

To substantiate their claim that Singh was safe, his family on Saturday sent a video to police, in which he is heard saying that he is safe a relative's house.

After getting an FIR registered against a former block pramuk and three others for alleged confinement of a newly elected Block Development Committee (BDC) member, the family has requested the Etah police to withdraw the case, claiming that the victim is safe at his sister’s house at Farrukhabad.

However, when the police reached the sister’s house, BDC member Sher Singh, 50, was not found.

Singh went missing from near his house at Hatsari village under Aliganj police station on June 2. His wife Nemvati Devi got an FIR registered against former block pramukh Om Pal Yadav, Kaushal, Ram Veer and Indrapal for allegedly confining Sher Singh at an undisclosed location after kidnapping him. The accused are absconding.

Etah’s Superintendent of Police Udai Singh said, “The victim has to follow the legal process and appear before the investigating officer of the case. Sending a video to police does not solve the case. Investigation is on.”

When Devi visited Aliganj police station a second time to withdraw the case on June 3, the police asked her to call her husband. “Nemvati was asked to call her husband to the police station and confirm it (his safety). Sher Singh never turned up. A police team was sent to Farrukhabad but it failed to trace him at his sister’s residence,” said Aliganj Station House Officer Ashok Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, Bulandshahr police are conducting raids to trace newly elected BDC member Mohit Singh, 25, who was allegedly kidnapped when he had gone to a nearby market at Bahapur village on May 28. Among seven people, including two women, named in the FIR, police have arrested five, including two women. The prime accused of the case, Saurabh, is still at large, while his mother Mukesh Chaudhary and wife Guddia have been arrested. Police said Saurabh had unsuccessfully contested for the post of Bahapur village Pradhan. They said Singh’s family had not received any ransom