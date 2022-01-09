After election code, UP IPS officer seeks VRS: ‘Yogi found me suitable’

Around an hour after the model code of conduct came into effect for the seven-phase UP assembly elections, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun announced his political foray, saying that he had applied for voluntary retirement (VR Scheme) from the Indian Police Service (IPS).

In a Facebook post, Arun thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for considering him worthy of being a member of the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP).

“I have to inform that I have applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) because I want to serve the nation and the society in a different manner. I am feeling very honoured that respected chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji has found me suitable for being a member of the BJP,” the 1994-batch IPS officer wrote.

Sources said he is likely to contest the assembly poll from Kannauj, his hometown, on a BJP ticket.

A senior police officer confirmed that Arun had on Saturday applied for retirement.

“He has also sought exemption from the three-month notice period,” said the officer.

Arun has been Kanpur commissioner since March 25. Considered to be an upright officer, he was earlier posted as the head of 112 and anti-terrorist squad (ATS). He had also undergone a commando training course for the National Security Guard (NSG).

Repeated calls and text messages sent to Arun for comment did not elicit any response.

In the Facebook post, Arun said he would leverage his experience as an IPS officer in politics and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to bring together people from varied backgrounds.

Thanking Constitution framer Bhimrao Ambedkar for the “uniformity of opportunity” system, the IPS officer said he would serve the poorest and weakest of the society, in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.

He thanked his late parents — Sriram Arun and Shashi Arun —for their blessings and rued that he would miss wearing the police uniform after his political plunge.