After denying Cong, PSP tickets, daughter of jailed ex-minister meets Akhilesh for ‘advice’

Nautanwa MLA in Maharajganj Amanmani Tripathi and his two sisters Tanushree and Tanumani on Sunday visited the Samajwadi Party (SP) office here and claimed to have met party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertising

Tanushree’s name had earlier appeared in the candidate lists announced by Shivpal Yadav’s PSP and the Congress from Maharajganj. She had, however, denied seeking ticket from either party and said she was not sure if she would contest polls. Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, Tanushree said the meeting was for “personal advice”.

“The two families have known each other since Mulayam Singh Yadavji founded the party in 1992,” said Tanushree. Asked if the meeting was regarding the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, she said, “Yes, it was.” She refused to give any further details.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary, however, said he did not have “any knowledge regarding such a meeting”. Amanmani is the son of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, who along with his wife, was convicted of murdering a poet. Both are in jail. Amanmani is facing a CBI trial in the murder case of his wife, Sara.

Advertising

On the other hand, Sara’s mother, Seema Singh, on Sunday reached the SP office. She said, “How can SP give a ticket to these people? I appeal to Akhilesh Yadav to not give a ticket to any of these people. It will affect the image of the former CM. I have heard the SP is giving a ticket to Tanushree and the meeting was regarding that.”

The SP has not yet declared its candidate from Maharajganj.