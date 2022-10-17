After chaos, Railways runs special trains for UPPET candidates

A day after chaos was witnessed at railway stations and bus stations in the state due to the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPPET), the Railways on Sunday ran special trains to accommodate candidates travelling for the examination.

The examination gives the candidates a score to apply for ‘Group C’ state government jobs.

Images and videos on social media showed huge crowds in trains and buses across the state, with candidates struggling to reach their centres on time.

The Northern Central Railways on Sunday ran a total of seven special trains for the candidates, while the Northern Railways ran six such trains.

A total of 37.58 lakh candidates have registered for the examination being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam was slotted in four shifts – two each on Saturday and Sunday — from 10am to 12 noon, and 3pm to 5pm. Roughly, nearly 9 lakh candidates were to appear in each shift at 1,899 centres across the state.

UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar said that 67 per cent attendance was recorded in the examinations held on Saturday and Sunday. “The biggest competitive examination ever conducted in the state was completed successfully,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday said that a total of 12 cases were lodged across the state for alleged use of unfair means during the examination on Sunday. “A total of 26 people were named in the 12 FIRs,” a statement by the STF said.

Advertisement

“A total of 21 people were arrested for using unfair means in the examinations and solver gang members were also among those arrested,” said a an STF official.