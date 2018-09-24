After ‘catching’ adults in Meerut house: VHP raises slogans against cops, duo released

Video grab of the incident. Video grab of the incident.

A video of right-wing group activists arguing and raising slogans inside a police station in Meerut went viral on Sunday after they “raided” and “caught” a man and woman in a house.

According to police sources, around a dozen activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad “caught” two medical students, both in their twenties, from inside a room and forced them to the police station where they stayed till late evening. The activists allegedly assaulted the man.

SP (City), Meerut, Ranvijay Singh said that no FIR was registered and both man and woman were allowed to go after her parents gave them in writing that they had no complaint against the man. Despite the large number of activists seen in the video, police said they had not filed a case against them either as they were not sure who was involved in confining the duo to the police station.

“Both are adults. It is still not clear that which group was involved in forcing them to remain confined to the police station,” said the SP.

“We have been getting input for last few days that that something wrong was going on in that house and hence we decided to raid the premises today,” said Manish, the head of the VHP’s west region.

