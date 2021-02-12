After amendment, UP govt issues number of reserved seats for panchayat elections

A government document said the process to allot gram panchayat seats would begin on Friday while officers will be trained in the following week. (Express File)

With panchayat polls likely to be held by April, the UP government on Thursday announced the number of seats reserved for various categories.

The state cabinet on Wednesday amended the UP Panchayati Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules, 2021, overturning the previous SP government’s parameters for calculating reservation in the local rural polls.

With this, the state government will take into account reservation rotation from the base year 1995 against the SP government’s 2015.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Kumar Singh told The Indian Express on Thursday: “An amendment was brought in by the then (SP) government which had started the rotation policy afresh… We have removed the amendment from the Act and restarted the rotation policy from 1995.”

Earlier in the day, speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Singh said, “While implementing the rotation policy, cognizance will be taken of reservation of posts in the last five elections — 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. The posts which have not had any reservation in the past five elections will be reserved this time.”

“The second principle for reservation is that if a particular seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) in the 2015 polls, then this time, it can go to Other Backward Caste (OBC) category or General or women candidates,” said Singh.

He said the state has 58,194 gram panchayats, including 150 new seats. After the delimitation, around 700 seats fell in urban areas.

The new reservation policy would give first priority to Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, followed by ST , SC women, OBC women, THEN SC men, OBC, General women and General, Singh said.

“There is no quota for ST in the zila panchayat president post based on their population in the state which is 0.5677 per cent… For the 75 posts of zila panchayat president, 16 will be reserved for SC (six for women), 20 for backward castes, or BC (seven for women), 12 for General women and 27 unreserved seats. The reservation for the posts has been calculated on the basis of the population share,” said Singh.

Of the total 826 block chiefs, ST will have five seats, 171 for SC, 223 for BC and 427 for General. Similarly, of the total 58,194 gram pradhans, 330 seats have been set aside for ST, 12,045 for SC, 15,712 for BC and 30,107 are non-reserved seats.

For gram pradhan and block chief posts AND zila panchayat president post, 33 per cent seats have been reserved for women in various

categories. A government document said the process to allot gram panchayat seats would begin on Friday while officers will be trained in the following week.

Districts magistrates would publish a list of reserved seats on March 2-3, said the document. The list can be challenged between March 4 and 8. The objections will be scrutinised by a committee headed by the DM between March 10 and March 12. The final list will be published two days later.