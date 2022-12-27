scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

After Allahabad HC order on civic elections, Govt says polls only after reservation to OBCs

The government said in a statement local body elections will be conducted only after providing reservations to OBCs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Hours after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered the Urban Local Body elections should be held at the earliest and no reservation should be given to Other Backward Classes, the Uttar Pradesh government said Tuesday it will form a commission to ensure reservation to OBCs on the basis of “triple test” process.

The government said in a statement local body elections will be conducted only after providing reservations to OBCs. In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will consider all the legal aspects of the high court order and, will move the Supreme Court, if necessary.

Earlier in the day, in an order, a Bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Saurabh Lavania said until the “triple test/conditions” mandated by the Supreme Court is completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for the Backward Class of citizens shall be provided.

The high court passed the order after hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) alleging that the exercise of reservation of seats in the municipalities is being carried out by the state government in “complete derogation and defiance” of the mandate of the Supreme Court in the case of Suresh Mahajan vs State of Madhya Pradesh.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:52 IST
