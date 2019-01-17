Advocates protest seeking security: Lawyer stabbed at Meerut court premises, ‘attacker’ arrested

A lawyer was stabbed in his chamber in the Meerut district court Wednesday, following which his colleagues staged a demonstration and surrounded the SSP’s office alleging delay in police action.

The alleged attacker was arrested two hours after the incident, police said. The agitating lawyers warned police of an indefinite strike if adequate security was not provided.

Police said lawyer Shailendra Singh (45), a resident of Gyanpur village in Meerut, was sitting at his chamber when one Sonu Singh (24) entered. Sonu then allegedly had an argument with the lawyer and stabbed him on his head. The injured lawyer was rushed to a nearby private nursing home and later to the district hospital, police said.

Sonu managed to escape when the other lawyers rushed to rescue Shailendra, police said.

Sonu, a resident of Aurangabad village, told police that he attacked the lawyer because the latter was not giving him the full amount for a land deal, said Abdul Rehman, Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station.

Following the incident, the other lawyers staged a demonstration within the court premises and then proceeded to the office of Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar.

The SSP was not present in the office and the agitating lawyers gheraoed the office. They also had a heated argument with SP (rural), Rajesh Kumar when he tried to volunteer on behalf of the SSP.

“I tried to persuade the lawyers and held a meeting with the judges and office bearers of the Meerut Bar Association. I assured them the attacker will be arrested within two hours and Sonu was arrested at 2 pm from his village,” said SP (city), Ranvijay Singh.

Sonu was charged under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

“We had decided to go on a strike, but called off the stir after the attacker was arrested. Later in the evening, we warned the police that we will go on an indefinite strike if frequent attacks on lawyers and rising cases of theft in the district court premises are not curbed. We also demanded to form a multi-layer security ring at the court,” Devki Nandan Sharma, secretary of the Meerut Bar Council told The Indian Express over phone.