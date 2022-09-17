Administration begins process to identify land to be leased to family of teen victims

A DAY after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation as well as land on lease for the family of two Dalit women, whose bodies was found handing from a tree, a team of the local administration and the police reached the village on Friday to begin the identification of the land amid heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra, MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Lakhimpur MP Zafar Ali Naqvi met the family members and handed over Rs 2 lakh in aid and also promised to give them a month’s salary of the two MLAs.

After meeting the family members, Congress leaders claimed that the victims’ mother alleged that she was manhandled at the local police station, when she tried to complain about the incident. “This is sad as on one hand, the government makes tall claims about security of women and on the other hand such incidents are happening. We will raise the issues that the mother has informed us about in the upcoming session of the state Assembly.”

CLP leader Aradhana Mishra said, “We also demand at least Rs 1 crore compensation for the family as initially sought by them as these girls have been killed because of the lackadaisical attitude of police and administration as no one fears law in the state despite big claims. We also demand that the inquiry be conducted by a fast-track court under monitoring of the Supreme Court for fair trial.”

Earlier in the day, a delegation of social and women organisations also reached the village to meet the family members and assured assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, as the district administration started the survey on ground, a senior police officer informed that they aim at assuring the family of the assistance and informed them that the first instalment of nearly Rs 8 lakh compensation under SC/ST act provisions have reached their account. As family members also demanded job for one of the two brothers of the girls, they were assured that their demand would be conveyed to the government and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

Earlier in the day, family members informed that a delegation of members of the BJP , including the local MLA and district unit leaders, had also met them. The family members said that BJP leaders informed them about the announcement of the Chief Minister a day before and promised help.