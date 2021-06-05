Administered record 3.8 lakh vaccine doses in 24 hrs: UP government

People line up at a Lucknow government hospital after outpatient departments reopened on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed it has made a “record in administering the highest number of vaccine doses in the last 24-hour across the nation with more than 3.82 lakh doses on June 3”.

A government spokesperson said according to the official data, over 28 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Thursday, of which Uttar Pradesh gave more than 3,82,259 doses, which is a record.

“Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a leader in vaccination. With today’s record-breaking number and current vaccination pace, we have inched closer to around 2 crore doses,” a Health Department official said.

Of the total 3.82 lakh doses given in the last 24-hour, more than 2,00,354 were given those in18-44 years category. The inoculation exercise was carried out at nearly 6,000 centres across the state on Thursday.

The official said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots given in UP is now is 1.94 crore.

The state government launched a vaccination drive, “Mission June”, to inoculate one crore people in 30 days.

“The results are quite overwhelming. It was estimated that the state government will have to administer at least 3.4 lakh doses a day to reach the massive target,” said the spokesperson.

However, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has further given directions to intensify the vaccination campaign. “All necessary steps should be taken to boost the daily vaccination capacity. The present capacity needs to be increased by three times within a month,” the CM said at a high-level Covid review meeting on Friday.

“In Uttar Pradesh, around 35,61,731 people have received both the doses, while 1,58,69,421 have taken their first dose of the vaccine. Among these, as many as 27,16,391 doses were administered in the 18-44 age group,” said an official.

Meanwhile, fresh Covid-19 cases saw a decline once again on Friday with the state reporting 1,175 cases along with 136 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours. The state had a total of 22,877 active Covid cases, with 3646 people recovering from the virus, as per government data.

Only five districts at present have more than 1,000 active cases, with Meerut (1,452) topping the list. It is followed by Saharanpur (1,399), Lucknow (1,334), Muzaffarnagar (1,213) and Varanasi (1,159). All 75 districts reported fewer than 100 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Vaccination camps for women to be set up in each district

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will set up special vaccination camps for women in all districts of the state.

A government spokesperson said the decision was taken after “it was found that women are more fearful to get vaccinated and there is hesitancy among them”.

A person, facing vision loss after recovering from Covid, undergoes an eye check-up at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) A person, facing vision loss after recovering from Covid, undergoes an eye check-up at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

“In order to motivate women to get their ‘shot of life’, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to start women’s special vaccination camps in all the 75 districts of the state,” said a spokesperson.

“Like the Guardian Special Booths, at least two special booths, one for the 18+ category and one for the 45+, will be set up in each district for women. These camps will operate in the district women’s hospitals or district joint hospitals. Similarly camps will also be set up at tehsil or block-level headquarters. Women beneficiaries of the state can reserve their slots in these camps,” said the spokesperson.

Sero survey to continue till June 11

The sero survey to ascertain the volume of immunity against Covid-19 has started in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

While addressing a meeting with senior officials, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The samples will be collected from today and will enable an assessment of the updated status of infection at different scales, including gender and age.”

The sero surveillance survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against the virus.

An official said the first phase of sero survey (which will be carried out in rural and urban areas) will continue till June 6 and the report of this survey is expected to be released by June-end.

A government spokesprson said while the first phase of the survey will be from June 4 to 6, the second phase of sero survey will take place from June 9 to 11. (Express News Service)