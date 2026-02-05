Adjoining Ram Temple, a museum showcasing Sita’s life, Mithila’s culture in the pipeline

A state-of-the-art art museum showcasing Sita’s “life, sacrifice, compassion, patience and strength” with the use of the latest technology will soon come up adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.
The museum, to be named ‘Vaidehi Art Gallery’, will be constructed as a “vibrant cultural space” to introduce the new generation to Sita’s “radiant character”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
The decision to build the gallery in the Vashishtha building complex adjacent to the Ram temple was taken on Wednesday in a meeting of the state Housing and Urban Planning Department headed by CM Adityanath.
The construction of the Ram temple is nearing completion.
In the meeting, Adityanath said, “Sita Mata is an unparalleled source of inspiration, dignity and moral ideals. It is the need of the hour to introduce the new generation to her radiant character.”
Sharing the concept of the gallery, he added, “This state-of-the-art gallery will not merely be an art museum, but a vibrant cultural space that showcases a modern interpretation through modern technology of Sita Mata’s life, sacrifice, compassion, dignity, patience and strength.”
“The narrative content, design, visual language, art and technology should reflect a divine heritage and be presented before the new generation as a source of inspiration. The core spirit of the Vaidehi Art Gallery should be such that visitors do not merely see the life message of Sita Mata but experience it, understand it and internalise it.”
Interacting with officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority, the CM said, “This project shall be developed in the Vashishtha Building complex, where lakhs of devotees arrive daily. The construction of this gallery will be an important phase in the efforts to make Ayodhya emerge as a global cultural city.”
He also instructed that the gallery should prominently display Mithila’s diverse culture, folk traditions and art.
CM orders speedy implementation of OTS
During the Housing and Urban Planning Department meeting, the CM ordered the implementation of the new ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme-2026′ (OTS-2026) for the speedy disposal of pending residential and commercial allotment cases under different schemes.
“Dues and disputed cases pending for years not only affect the progress of schemes but also cause unnecessary hardship to citizens,” he said.
The department should implement a solution-oriented system that ensures it generates revenue and provides relief to the allottees, he added.
“The One Time Settlement Scheme should be made more practical and beneficial. Appropriate concessions should be provided to allottees opting for this payment. At the same time, the facility of payment in installments should also be made available,” the CM said.
