Adjoining Ram Temple, a museum showcasing Sita’s life, Mithila’s culture in the pipeline

A state-of-the-art art museum showcasing Sita’s “life, sacrifice, compassion, patience and strength” with the use of the latest technology will soon come up adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

The museum, to be named ‘Vaidehi Art Gallery’, will be constructed as a “vibrant cultural space” to introduce the new generation to Sita’s “radiant character”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The decision to build the gallery in the Vashishtha building complex adjacent to the Ram temple was taken on Wednesday in a meeting of the state Housing and Urban Planning Department headed by CM Adityanath.

The construction of the Ram temple is nearing completion.