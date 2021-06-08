Adityanath welcomes PM’s free jab move, asks people to shun rumours

Adityanath also urged the public not to fall to rumours and get themselves vaccinated. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the decision of the Centre to provide free vaccines to all the states for those above 18 years of age and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending “Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Anna Yojna” till Diwali.

The chief minister said that while the Centre had earlier given “freedom” to the states for procurement of vaccine, but many were facing trouble in bearing this cost.

Adityanath also urged the public not to fall to rumours and get themselves vaccinated.

So far, the state has inoculated over 2 crore with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Covid-related restrictions were eased in Saharanpur as the number of active cases fell below 600 in the district. Till now the curbs are in three districts – Meerut, Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

“The restrictions have now been relaxed in 72 out of the 75 districts of the state, informed ACS (Information) Navneet Sehgal. In addition to this, the number of patients in home isolation has also gone below 10,000, and now only 9,286 are in home isolation. The number has dropped below ten thousand for the first time in nearly 45 days.