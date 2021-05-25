Adityanath visits Azamgarh, Akhilesh says CM’s trip waste of govt resource

EVEN AS Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Azamgarh – the Parliamentary Constituency of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav – on Monday, continuing his field visits to review the Covid-19 situation, Akhilesh said these visits are” not aimed at improving arrangements but to improve the political planning.”

Alleging that Adityanath was “misusing government machinery and funds” for such visits, during which he is “simply repeating statements”, former CM Akhilesh Yadav said the CM should inform how would the entire population of Uttar Pradesh would be vaccinated by Diwali this year when just 35 lakh people of the state have been vaccinated so far.

Adityanath, who will be visiting every division and making field visits to the districts to review the ground situation, had earlier visited Safai, Akhilesh’s hometown, during a trip to Kanpur and Etawah. While the CM did not make any political statement during his visit and concentrated on speaking about how state has been able to recover from the second wave fast due to “early aggressive campaign”, Akhilesh Yadav said in an statement that instead of devoting time to finding solutions to ongoing crises like not just Covid infection but post Covid complications such as black fungus infection, shortage of vaccine and emergency medicines, the Chief Minister is “busy on his marathon visits, which are not of much use”.

“Yeh vyavastha ke liye sudhar nahi rajnitik rananiti sudhar ke liye daure kar rahe hai”(These visits are not to see the arrangements but to improve the political planning), said Akhilesh Yadav.

While Adityanath did not say anything in respomse, local BJP leaders in Azamgarh had started popularising that while local MP i.e. Akhilesh Yadav did not get time to visit villages in Azamgarh during such Covid crises, Adityanath has reached to not just review but also meet villages and locals.

Meanwhile, as the state government plans to start vaccination for those above 18 years of age to 44 years in all the districts of the state from June 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who was on a visit to review the Covid situation in Azamgarh , Gonda as well as Varanasi, asked public representatives to adopt health centres in their respective districts. Chief Minister said that while the Government is making preparations for the probable third wave, his Government has decided to vaccinate parents of children less than 12 years of age on priority bases and would also start vaccination drive in villages.

Adityanath said that as vaccination drive would be extended to all the districts from June 1, special centres would be developed not just for parents of children below 12 years of age but also for legal fraternity as well as journalists and their family members in the districts. “Aam janta test se na bhagein, vaccine lene se bhi na bhagein…Mukabla karne se vijay ho sakti hai” (Common public should not avoid (Covid) tests or vaccination. Victory can only be achieved by confronting) said Adityanath.