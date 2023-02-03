Adityanath: UP to benefit most from Union Budget

CLAIMING THAT Uttar Pradesh would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of several provisions in the Union Budget presented Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out that how some of the initiatives taken by the state government are now being implemented at the national level.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Adityanath said the first budget of “Amrit kaal” tabled by the Union government would guide the country like “Sapta Rishi” (the seven sages of ancient India) gave direction to humanity. He said the 2023-24 budget would be a “public welfare budget” that would empower villages, the poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward, exploited, deprived, disabled, economically weaker sections and middle class people.

“A provision has been made for 50 new airports, waterways. UP will get the maximum benefit because it has the biggest rail network and the state has sent the maximum proposals for new highways as well. Thus, in the past five years, whatever infrastructure work has taken place in UP, it changes the perception about new Uttar Pradesh and attracts everyone’s attention. Obviously, UP is going to benefit the most from this infrastructure development,” said Adityanath.

The CM said that if 80 crore people of the country stand to benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, UP would get the maximum benefit as around 15 crore people of UP are linked to the scheme.

He also pointed out that in this year’s Union budget, the outlay of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme has been increased to Rs 79,000 crore. In Uttar Pradesh, 45 lakh families in rural and urban areas have got houses under this scheme and after the provisions of the present Union Budget, UP would be able to provide ‘Housing for All’ to beneficiaries as per the 2012 survey list, he said.

He added that with the Centre’s proposal to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the move would strengthen the eco-system of agriculture in the state. Adityanath said prioritising startups related to agriculture and setting up an agri-growth fund for young entrepreneurs would increase diversification in the agriculture sector of UP and create new opportunities for innovation and self-reliance for our talented youths in rural areas.

He said the decision to set up a National Digital Library for children and adolescents and appoint 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavya schools in the next three years would help in “building the future of youth power.”

“Under the Centre’s proposal to issue Mahila Samman Vikas Patra, women will now get 7.5 per cent interest annually on savings of Rs 2 lakh. This will give impetus to ‘Mission Shakti’ run by our government,” he added.

Adityanath also pointed out how some of the initiatives taken by the state government are being implemented at the national level under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now and expressed his gratitude for the same.

He informed about how the state government started a scheme to develop 100 development blocks on the lines of “aspirational districts” identified by Niti Aayog. He said Uttar Pradesh performed the best in developing these aspirational districts and added that taking a cue from this, 500 development blocks would be identified across the country and with Uttar Pradesh already working on 100 aspirational blocks, it would benefit the state more.