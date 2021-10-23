scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Yogi government renames Faizabad Railway Junction to Ayodhya Cantt

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad Railway Junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’,” an official statement from the UP Chief Minister’s office read.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 23, 2021 2:20:59 pm
An artist’s impression of the temple-like railway station, set to come up in Ayodhya.

As the Uttar Pradesh government carries out its ambitious plan to develop Ayodhya as a thriving tourist destination, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced that the Faizabad Railway Junction would be renamed to Ayodhya Cantt.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad Railway Junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’,” an official statement from the Chief Minister’s office read.

Earlier, officials in the Lucknow Division of Railways had said the footfall in Ayodhya station is estimated to jump at least 12 times from the present 5,000 per day after the Ram temple is opened to the public, bringing it on a par with Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Faizabad Railway Junction, which is located close to Ayodhya, was also roped in to help bear the projected rise in tourism, as per the plan of infrastructure augmentation being executed.

