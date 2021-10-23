Yogi government renames Faizabad Railway Junction to Ayodhya Cantt

October 23, 2021 2:20:59 pm
As the Uttar Pradesh government carries out its ambitious plan to develop Ayodhya as a thriving tourist destination, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced that the Faizabad Railway Junction would be renamed to Ayodhya Cantt.
“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad Railway Junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’,” an official statement from the Chief Minister’s office read.
#UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने फैजाबाद रेलवे जंक्शन का नाम “अयोध्या कैन्ट” करने का निर्णय लिया है। @spgoyal@sanjaychapps1@74_alok pic.twitter.com/P8qg4Gc2P3
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) October 23, 2021
Earlier, officials in the Lucknow Division of Railways had said the footfall in Ayodhya station is estimated to jump at least 12 times from the present 5,000 per day after the Ram temple is opened to the public, bringing it on a par with Varanasi and Prayagraj.
Faizabad Railway Junction, which is located close to Ayodhya, was also roped in to help bear the projected rise in tourism, as per the plan of infrastructure augmentation being executed.
