Adityanath tells MLAs: Don’t run from use of technology

AS THE two-day orientation programme for newly elected members of UP Assembly began this Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked them not to “run from use of technology”, even as leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav suggested that the hard copy system be continued for the benefit of some senior MLAs, who may not be that well-versed with new technology.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the orientation programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the “deteriorating dignity” of the legislative houses because of “ruckus, slogan raising and showing of placards.” Telling the legislators of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that dignity of the house is built through the behaviour of its members, he requested them to indulge in debates with “tark” (reasoning) and also requested them to ensure that important laws are also passed with discussion and debate.

As he also inaugurated the newly installed “E-vidhan” system as a step towards making the Vidhan Sabha paperless, the Speaker said the UP Assembly has set the example for others and he hopes that technology would be used by the members for capacity building and making the debates more constructive. He also asked the UP Assembly to also strengthen their library and research section.

However, while addressing the newly elected members, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requested members “not to run from techonology”. He asked members to make use of the technology for the betterment of people but told members not to become so much dependent on it that members plan to connect with the public also virtually instead of personally.

“Hum taqnik se bhage na, Usko angikar Karen.. Han uska pichalagu bhi na bane..” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking members not to use technology to replace field visits and one to one interaction with the public.

“Aisa na ho ki chetra visit ke liye virtually kaam chalega..Jnata se samvad ke liye jana hi hoga” (it should not happen that instead of constituency visit, it is done virtually.. for dialogue with public you would have to go to them) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the members, informing them that while e-budget was introduced earlier, now tablets have been installed on their desks as a next step towards paperless Assembly.Apart from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was also accompanied by Leader of opposition in UP Assembly and Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on the dais.

Addressing the members, Akhilesh Yadav said, “While members would be trained in the use of new technology. There are many new members who are quite well versed with technology but there might be some senior members who might be seeing this technology for the first time.”

He added, “I would request the Speaker that when you are making the vidhan sabha virtual but for old members, ensure a hard copy of documents for them and as far as training is concerned, I would request for a separate training for me and Chief Minister together because we might understand or not,”

He said that the previous speaker had also made attempts for e-library and congratulated the Chief Minister and Speaker for launching the new system swiftly.

Meanwhile, members were also informed that Uttar Pradesh Assembly has also become the first assembly in the country to allot seats to all its members with names on them.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the members, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the deteriorating dignity of the house and said, “Jis tarke se dhire dhire, sandaon mein hangama, nare baji, takhtiya..Jiske karan sadanon ki garima girti ja rahi hai” (Slowly slowly, the way ruckus is being created, there are slogan raising and showing of placards, it is degrading the dignity of the houses) said speaker Lok Sabha.