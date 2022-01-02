In Rampur, Adityanath targets SP: You grabbed properties of poor, Dalits

TARGETTING THE Samajwadi Party (SP) in the home district of jailed party leader Azam Khan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said “Rampur ka chaaku” (Rampur’s khife) had become a weapon to “capture the properties of poor and Dalits” during the tenure of the SP government. Adityanath was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 95 crore. Adityanath also addressed the BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ of western UP.

Speaking about his government’s “one district-one product” scheme, Adityanath said while searching for products for the scheme from Rampur, he thought of “Rampur ka chaaku”. Thinking about the usage of that chaaku (knife), reminded him of ‘Guru Parampara’, the CM said. Adityanath pointed out that “Rampur ka chaaku” was earlier used for protection. “If shastra (weapon) is in the hands of good people, they will use it for protecting the country and religion but if it goes to the hands of the wrong people, they misuse it for looting and illegally grabbing the properties of poor,” he said.

Repeating BJP’s slogan “Farq saaf hai”, Adityanath said accused persons in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur riots and “mafias” were felicitated by the state government before 2017 (when SP was in power in the state) but after 2017, (when BJP came to power) farmers and youths are honoured.

Adityanath said that under the SP government, funds were not provided for any religious place and the poor were not provided homes.

Taking a jibe at SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s promise on Saturday of free electricity up to 300 units to domestic users if SP is voted to power, Adityanath said, “When you (Akhilesh/SP government) were not providing electricity itself, how can you say it will be free. Contrary to that, you should apologise for making recoveries…one-sided recoveries that were done from the public.”

SP did not immediately react to the CM’s remarks.

Adityanath claimed that his government has provided uninterrupted power supply to every section of society without any discrimination and houses have also been provided to over 43 lakh poor people across the state and 18,000 in Rampur alone.