Adityanath showers flowers on kanwariyas during aerial survey

Undertaking an aerial survey of the ongoing kanwar yatra in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday showered flowers on kanwariyas amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Yogi, Yogi”.

The kanwar yatra, which concludes on Tuesday, is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM’s helicopter reached the Siddhpeeth Parshurameshwar Puramahadev temple in Baghpat in the afternoon and made four rounds of the temple complex where the Shrawani fair began today.

An estimated 20 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple in Baghpat.

“The Shiv bhakts are overjoyed this time because they have got the chance to worship their God after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic… There will be a flag hoisting ceremony at the temple on July 26 when the kanwar yatra is scheduled to end,” said Jai Bhagwan Sharma, the head priest of the Puramahadev temple.

While the chief minister undertook the aerial survey of the yatra, top administrative and police officers lined up on the road from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad to shower flowers on kanwariyas. They also distributed the National Tricolour to kanwariyas as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” theme to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

In Saharanpur, kanwariyas were greeted with a shower of flowers by Commissioner Lokesh M and District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh at the Ghata Ghar Chowk. In Baghpat, a similar exercise was undertaken by District Magistrate Rajkamal Yadav and the Superintendent of Police at Barhal police outpost.

Similar scenes were seen on the border of every district on the National Highway 58, stretching from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad.

At some places, huge tableaux could be seen accompanying the yatra. Main streets have been decorated and lit up with colourful lights to welcome the devotees.

Meanwhile, a tweet by the CM’s Office said Adityanath inspected the arrangements made for the smooth movement of Shiva devotees and directed officials that the devotees and other people should not face any trouble during the yatra.

In a video conference with senior officials, the chief minister directed that health posts be set up at various places along the Kanwar Yatra route.

There should not be any display of weapons or processions of that kind, the CM said. He instructed district magistrates and SPs to personally go to the spot where any untoward incident takes place.

To ensure security, the yatra is being monitored for the first time by Internet Protocol(IP) cameras, which needs only a local phone network to transmit images and videos.

“This is for the first time that 200 units of IP cameras are being used in Baghpat district to ensure foolproof security. Bike ambulances have also been introduced to ensure immediate medical assistance to the devotees,” said SP (Baghpat) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.