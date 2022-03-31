Adityanath orders suspension of Sonbhadra DM and Ghaziabad SP

In a first major action on officers for alleged corruption and failure to control crime after the formation of the new government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered suspension of Sonbhadra District Magistrate and Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police.

While Sonbhadra District Magistrate 2012 batch IAS officer TK Shibu was suspended following allegations of corruption in mining, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police, 2009 batch IPS officer Pawan Kumar, was suspended on the charges of ‘dereliction of duty’ and ‘failure to control crime.’

Sources in the government said the first two actions, just before the law and order review meeting by Adityanath called on Thursday night, are seen as a move to send the message to the bureaucracy about the administration’s ‘zero tolerance against corruption and failure to control crime.’

Shibu’s suspension is meant to send a message to the bureaucracy to be accountable to public representatives at the district level.

While Shibu has been attached to Revenue Board for the duration of his suspension, the CM has also ordered an inquiry into charges leveled against him under the leadership of the Varanasi Commissioner.

During the recent Assembly elections, Sonbhadra district had faced protests by Samajwadi Party leaders who had caught a vehicle carrying ballot papers and alleged anomalies. At that point, the sub-divisional magistrate of the district was suspended for dereliction of duty on the directions of the Election Commission.