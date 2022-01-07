Adityanath offers prayers for PM Modi, says Congress should seek apology from people

A day after an alleged breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples in Varanasi for the PM’s long life.

“Whatever happened in Punjab yesterday, that openly blows away the constitutional recognitions and democratic set-ups of India. It was a condemnable act. The country can guess the behaviour of a Congress government towards ordinary citizens and the constitutional institutions, from its irresponsible attitude towards the prime minister,” Adityanath told mediapersons after offering prayers.

The CM said the Congress should seek an apology from the people “because India will never accept such immoral, unconstitutional and undemocratic system”.

Adityanath said that he performed the special prayers so that the “country keeps getting PM Modi’s leadership, guidance and inspiration”.

Meanwhile at a Lucknow event, Adityanath said that Hindus “expelled from Pakistan and Bangladesh”, and settled in UP, have been given land which his government freed from land mafia. He also said his government has introduced transparency in all government exams, thereby marking a “paradigm shift” in the recruitment process from the previous regime.

“Hindus, who were living in Meerut for decades after facing expulsion from Pakistan and Bangladesh, could not afford to build their own houses or buy lands. We have given 63 such Bengali Hindu families two acres of land and 200 square yards for housing per family in Kanpur Dehat. These lands were freed from bhu mafia (land mafia),” he said.

Each of the 63 families has also been given Rs 1.20 lakh under ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’, Adityanath said at a programme organised to distribute appointment letters to candidates selected for various posts in government services.

With PTI